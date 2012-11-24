* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,150
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,650
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,850
Lakhmi Solvex 32,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,750
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,650
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,000-66,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,300-66,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,050-27,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship