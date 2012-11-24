* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,500 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,150 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,650 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,850 Lakhmi Solvex 32,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,600 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,750 Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,050-27,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,150-27,200 27,150-27,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship