Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,400-32,200 31,000-31,900
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,600-32,300 31,200-32,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 31,400-32,200 31,600-32,300
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,700
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,850
Gujarat Ambuja 32,650
Indian Rubber 32,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,650
Premier Proteins 32,900
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,400-66,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,650-28,700 28,750-28,800
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,500-28,550 28,600-28,650
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,600-28,650 28,700-28,750
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,950-27,000 27,050-27,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,050-27,100 27,150-27,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship