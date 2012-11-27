Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on better availability's.
Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,400-32,200 31,400-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,600-32,300 31,600-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 31,400-32,200 31,600-32,300
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,950
Gujarat Ambuja 32,700
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,650
Premier Proteins 32,900
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,100
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,300-67,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,600-67,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,650-28,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,500-28,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,600-28,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,950-27,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,050-27,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship