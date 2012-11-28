 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,400-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-31,800 31,600-32,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,150 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,700 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,050 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,300-67,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,600-67,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,900-71,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship