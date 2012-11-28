Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,400-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-31,800 31,600-32,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,150
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,700
Indian Rubber 32,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,050
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,300-67,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,600-67,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,900-71,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,600-28,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,450-28,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,550-28,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,900-26,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,000-27,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship