 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals.  Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,000-31,750 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,200-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800 General Foods 32,950 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,500-67,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship