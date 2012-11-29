Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals.
Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,000-31,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,200-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,800
General Foods 32,950
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,150
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,400-67,500 67,500-67,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,700-67,800 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,700-70,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,900-71,000 70,900-71,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,000-27,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,100-27,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship