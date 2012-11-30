 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against better arrivals.  Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling while soy oil refined prices opened firm on strong on better demand.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,200-31,750 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,400-31,800 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 31,200-31,750 31,400-31,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700 General Foods 32,700 Gujarat Ambuja 32,700 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,700 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,300-67,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,600-67,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,700-70,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,500-28,550 28,700-28,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,350-28,400 28,550-28,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,450-28,500 28,650-28,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-27,850 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship