Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
against better arrivals.
Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased
selling while soy oil refined prices opened firm on strong on better demand.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,200-31,750 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,400-31,800 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 31,200-31,750 31,400-31,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700
General Foods 32,700
Gujarat Ambuja 32,700
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,700
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,300-67,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,600-67,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,600-70,700 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,700-70,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,500-28,550 28,700-28,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,350-28,400 28,550-28,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,450-28,500 28,650-28,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-27,850 27,000-27,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 27,100-27,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship