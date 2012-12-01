* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support against better arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 30,700-31,350 31,200-31,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,900-31,400 31,400-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 30,700-31,350 30,900-31,400
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,100
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,850
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,200
Gujarat Ambuja 32,200
Indian Rubber 31,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,350
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,100
Prakash Solvex 32,250
Premier Proteins 32,000
Rama Phopsphates 32,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 66,500-66,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 66,800-66,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,200-70,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 28,500-28,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 28,350-28,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 28,450-28,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,450-26,500 26,800-26,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship