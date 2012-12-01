* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against better arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,700-31,350 31,200-31,750 (Auction price Market delivery 30,900-31,400 31,400-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 30,700-31,350 30,900-31,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,100 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 31,850 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,200 Gujarat Ambuja 32,200 Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,350 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,100 Prakash Solvex 32,250 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,200-70,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 28,500-28,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 28,350-28,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 28,450-28,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,450-26,500 26,800-26,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship