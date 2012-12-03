* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against better arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,000-30,750 30,700-31,350 (Auction price Market delivery 30,200-30,800 30,900-31,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 30,000-30,750 30,200-30,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,250 Betul Oils 32,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500 General Foods 31,750 Gujarat Ambuja 31,400 Indian Rubber 31,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,900 Lakhmi Solvex 31,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,500 Prakash Solvex 31,500 Premier Proteins 31,600 Rama Phopsphates 31,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,700-27,750 28,000-28,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,800-27,850 28,100-28,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,150-26,200 26,450-26,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,550-26,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship