* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support against better arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-30,750 30,700-31,350
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,200-30,800 30,900-31,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 30,000-30,750 30,200-30,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,500
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500
General Foods 31,750
Gujarat Ambuja 31,400
Indian Rubber 31,300
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 31,900
Lakhmi Solvex 31,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,500
Prakash Solvex 31,500
Premier Proteins 31,600
Rama Phopsphates 31,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,700-27,750 28,000-28,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,800-27,850 28,100-28,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,150-26,200 26,450-26,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,550-26,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship