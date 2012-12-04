Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-30,750 30,000-30,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,200-30,800 30,200-30,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 850 30,000-30,750 30,200-30,800
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,600
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750
General Foods 31,650
Gujarat Ambuja 31,700
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,600
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,600
Prakash Solvex 31,750
Premier Proteins 31,500
Rama Phopsphates 31,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,650
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,150-26,200 26,150-26,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship