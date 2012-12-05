Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-30,750 30,000-30,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,200-30,800 30,200-30,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 30,000-30,750 30,200-30,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,600
Ambika Solvex 31,600
AV Agri 31,800
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600
General Foods 31,700
Gujarat Ambuja 31,300
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,700
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins 31,600
Rama Phopsphates 31,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,850
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,400-59,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,650-27,700 27,850-27,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,950-26,000 26,150-26,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,050-26,100 26,250-26,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship