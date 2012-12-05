 Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,000-30,750 30,000-30,750 (Auction price Market delivery 30,200-30,800 30,200-30,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 30,000-30,750 30,200-30,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,600 Ambika Solvex 31,600 AV Agri 31,800 Bajrang Extractions 31,250 Betul Oils 32,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600 General Foods 31,700 Gujarat Ambuja 31,300 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,700 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 31,600 Rama Phopsphates 31,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,400-59,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,650-27,700 27,850-27,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,500-27,550 27,700-27,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,600-27,650 27,800-27,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,950-26,000 26,150-26,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,050-26,100 26,250-26,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship