 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,500 30,000-30,750 (Auction price Market delivery 30,700-31,600 30,200-30,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 30,500-31,500 30,700-31,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,200 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 32,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,100 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja 31,800 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,650 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,000 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,900-70,000 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,100-70,200 67,700-58,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,950-28,000 27,650-27,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,800-27,850 27,500-27,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,900-27,950 27,600-27,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 25,950-26,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,050-26,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship