BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,500 30,000-30,750 (Auction price Market delivery 30,700-31,600 30,200-30,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 30,500-31,500 30,700-31,600 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,200 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 32,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,100 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja 31,800 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,650 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,000 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,000 Rama Phopsphates 32,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,900-70,000 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,100-70,200 67,700-58,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,950-28,000 27,650-27,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,800-27,850 27,500-27,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,900-27,950 27,600-27,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 25,950-26,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,050-26,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade