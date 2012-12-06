* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,500 30,500-31,500 30,000-30,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-31,600 30,700-31,600 30,200-30,800 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 31,800-32,700 31,800-32,700 31,250-32,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 30,500-31,500 30,700-31,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,900-66,000 66,000-66,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,200-66,300 66,300-66,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 70,100-70,200 68,700-68,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,650-28,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,500-27,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,600-27,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 25,950-26,000 Spot (48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400 26,050-26,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship