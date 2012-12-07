Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 30,600-31,700 30,500-31,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,800-31,800 30,700-31,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 750 30,600-31,700 30,800-31,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,500
Betul Oils 32,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 31,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,200
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins 32,400
Rama Phopsphates 32,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-59,600 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-59,800 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 27,900-27,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship