 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 30,600-31,700 30,500-31,500 (Auction price Market delivery 30,800-31,800 30,700-31,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 750 30,600-31,700 30,800-31,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 31,500 Betul Oils 32,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,200 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,400 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-59,600 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-59,800 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 27,950-28,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 27,800-27,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 27,900-27,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,450-26,500 26,250-26,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,350-26,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship