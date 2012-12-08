* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,600-31,600 30,600-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,800-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 30,600-31,600 30,800-31,700 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 31,500 Betul Oils 32,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,100 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,250 Prakash Solvex 32,250 Premier Proteins 32,400 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-59,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-59,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,200-28,250 28,150-28,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,050-28,100 28,000-28,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,150-28,200 28,100-28,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,450-26,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,550-26,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship