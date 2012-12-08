* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 30,600-31,600 30,600-31,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,800-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 30,600-31,600 30,800-31,700
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,500
Betul Oils 32,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,100
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,250
Prakash Solvex 32,250
Premier Proteins 32,400
Rama Phopsphates 32,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-59,300 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-59,500 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,200-28,250 28,150-28,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,050-28,100 28,000-28,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,150-28,200 28,100-28,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,450-26,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,550-26,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship