* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today due poor arrivals.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices
while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,800 31,000-31,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 31,000-31,800 31,200-31,900
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,900
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,150
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,350
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,200-65,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,200-69,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,600-28,650 28,300-28,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,450-28,500 28,150-28,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,550-28,600 28,250-28,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,000-27,050 26,700-26,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship