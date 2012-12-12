* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today due poor arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,300-32,150 31,000-31,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,500-32,200 31,200-31,900
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 31,300-32,150 31,500-32,200
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,650
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,800
Prakash Solvex 32,650
Premier Proteins 32,800
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,850-28,900 28,600-28,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,700-28,750 28,450-28,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,800-28,850 28,550-28,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,150-27,200 26,900-26,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,250-27,300 27,000-27,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship