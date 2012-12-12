* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today due poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,300-32,150 31,000-31,800 (Auction price Market delivery 31,500-32,200 31,200-31,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 31,300-32,150 31,500-32,200 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,650 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,100 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,800 Prakash Solvex 32,650 Premier Proteins 32,800 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,850-28,900 28,600-28,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,700-28,750 28,450-28,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,800-28,850 28,550-28,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,150-27,200 26,900-26,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,250-27,300 27,000-27,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship