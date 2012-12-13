* Indore mandi closed today due Amavasya. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,150 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,100 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,750 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,750 Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 28,850-28,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,700-28,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,800-28,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,150-27,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,250-27,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship