* Indore mandi closed today due Amavasya.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,150
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,800
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,100
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,750
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,750
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,000-29,050 28,850-28,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,850-28,900 28,700-28,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,950-29,000 28,800-28,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,200-27,250 27,150-27,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,300-27,350 27,250-27,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship