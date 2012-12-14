* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,600-32,450 31,300-32,150
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,800-32,500 31,500-32,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 31,600-32,450 31,800-32,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 33,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900
General Foods 33,300
Gujarat Ambuja 32,800
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,300
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,000
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,200
Rama Phopsphates 33,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,000-29,050
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,850-28,900
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 28,950-29,000
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,200-27,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,300-27,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship