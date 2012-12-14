* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,450 31,300-32,150 (Auction price Market delivery 31,800-32,500 31,500-32,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 900 31,600-32,450 31,800-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 33,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,300 Gujarat Ambuja 32,800 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,300 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,000 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,200 Rama Phopsphates 33,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,300-29,350 29,000-29,050 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,150-29,200 28,850-28,900 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,250-29,300 28,950-29,000 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,200-27,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,300-27,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship