* Soybean prices opened with sharp rise in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,300-33,200 31,600-32,450 (Auction price Market delivery 32,500-33,250 31,800-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,250 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,750 Ambika Solvex 33,800 AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 33,850 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,400 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,750 Prakash Solvex 34,000 Premier Proteins 33,750 Rama Phopsphates 34,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,300-29,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,250-29,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 27,500-27,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 27,600-27,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship