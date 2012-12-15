* Soybean prices opened with sharp rise in Indore mandi today on better
buying support against poor arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor
availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 32,300-33,200 31,600-32,450
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,500-33,250 31,800-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 650 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,250
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,750
Ambika Solvex 33,800
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 33,850
Gujarat Ambuja 33,750
Indian Rubber 33,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,400
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,750
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Premier Proteins 33,750
Rama Phopsphates 34,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,100-69,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 29,300-29,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,150-29,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 29,250-29,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 27,500-27,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 27,600-27,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship