Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,300-33,200 32,300-33,200 32,300-33,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,250 33,000-34,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,300-69,400 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 Spot (48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship