Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,300-33,200 32,300-33,200 32,300-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,250 32,500-33,250
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,250 33,000-34,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 32,300-33,200 32,500-33,250
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,300-69,400 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350
Spot (48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450 28,400-28,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship