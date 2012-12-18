* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,300-33,200 (Auction price Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,900 Ambika Solvex 34,200 AV Agri 33,800 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,700 General Foods 34,150 Gujarat Ambuja 33,700 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,750 Kriti Industries 34,200 Lakhmi Solvex 34,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,900 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 34,000 Rama Phopsphates 34,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 34,150 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,850 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,250-30,300 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,100-30,150 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,200-30,250 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,300-28,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship