* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,300-33,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,900
Ambika Solvex 34,200
AV Agri 33,800
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,700
General Foods 34,150
Gujarat Ambuja 33,700
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,750
Kriti Industries 34,200
Lakhmi Solvex 34,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,900
Prakash Solvex 33,750
Premier Proteins 34,000
Rama Phopsphates 34,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 34,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,850
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,250-30,300 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,100-30,150 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,200-30,250 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,300-28,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,400-28,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship