Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 32,300-33,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 32,500-33,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,250 33,500-34,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,250-30,300 30,250-30,300 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,200-30,250 30,200-30,250 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 28,300-28,350 Spot (48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship