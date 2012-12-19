* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices due to downward trend in soy oil and soymeal.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,500-33,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,700-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils 34,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300
General Foods 33,850
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,250
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,400
Prakash Solvex 33,750
Premier Proteins 33,700
Rama Phopsphates 33,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,200-65,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,250-30,300
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 30,100-30,150
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,200-30,250
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,450-28,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,550-28,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship