* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices due to downward trend in soy oil and soymeal. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,500-33,400 (Auction price Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,700-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 34,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,850 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,250 Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,750 Premier Proteins 33,700 Rama Phopsphates 33,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,200-65,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,250-30,300 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 30,100-30,150 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,200-30,250 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,450-28,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,550-28,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship