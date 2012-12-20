* All the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh including Indore mandi are closed today due to Mandi Elections. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 32,000-33,200 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 32,200-33,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 34,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,250 Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,750-29,800 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,600-29,650 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,700-29,750 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,300-28,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,400-28,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship