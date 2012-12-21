* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,900 32,000-33,200 (Auction price Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,200-33,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils 34,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,700 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 33,350 Premier Proteins 33,500 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship