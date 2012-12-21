* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,900 32,000-33,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,200-33,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils 34,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300
General Foods 33,600
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,400
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,300
Prakash Solvex 33,350
Premier Proteins 33,500
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,750-29,800 29,750-29,800
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship