 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.  Soy oil prices also opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,000-32,900 (Auction price Market delivery 32,400-33,200 32,200-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 32,200-33,100 32,400-33,200 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,600 Bajrang Extractions 32,900 Betul Oils 34,400 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,400 General Foods 33,700 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,500 Premier Proteins 33,600 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,600-29,650 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,700-29,750 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,950-28,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,050-28,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship