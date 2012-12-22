Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
Soy oil prices also opened firm on better buying support against poor selling
at lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 32,200-33,100 32,000-32,900
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,400-33,200 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 32,200-33,100 32,400-33,200
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,600
Bajrang Extractions 32,900
Betul Oils 34,400
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,400
General Foods 33,700
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,500
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Premier Proteins 33,600
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,750-29,800
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,600-29,650
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,700-29,750
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,950-28,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 28,050-28,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship