* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,200-33,100 (Auction price Market delivery 32,400-33,000 32,400-33,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 32,200-32,900 32,400-33,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex 33,500 AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 32,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,900 Lakhmi Solvex 33,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,600 Premier Proteins 33,650 Rama Phopsphates 33,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship