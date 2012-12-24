* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,200-32,900 32,200-32,900 32,200-33,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,400-33,000 32,400-33,000 32,400-33,200 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,900-34,000 32,900-34,000 32,900-34,400 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 32,200-32,900 32,400-33,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 64,500-64,600 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 64,800-64,900 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 29,650-29,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 29,500-29,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 Spot (48% protein) 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship