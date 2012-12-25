* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 32,200-32,900
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,400-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 33,300
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,100
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,150
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,650-29,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,500-29,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,600-29,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,850-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,950-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship