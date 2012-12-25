* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 32,200-32,900 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,400-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 33,300 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,100 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,150 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,650-29,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,500-29,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,600-29,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,850-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,950-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship