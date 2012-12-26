* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,650 Betul Oils 32,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,800 Indian Rubber 32,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,100 Prakash Solvex 33,250 Premier Proteins 33,400 Rama Phopsphates 33,250 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,350-27,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,450-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship