* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 32,650
Betul Oils 32,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,800
Indian Rubber 32,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,100
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Premier Proteins 33,400
Rama Phopsphates 33,250
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,500-63,600 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,350-27,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,450-27,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship