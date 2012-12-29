 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,900 31,500-32,350 (Auction price Market delivery 31,900-33,000 31,700-32,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,700-32,900 31,900-33,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,200 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 33,400 Gujarat Ambuja 33,200 Indian Rubber 33,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,100 Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,300 Prakash Solvex 33,400 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,200-29,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,050-29,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,150-29,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,400-27,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship