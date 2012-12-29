* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,900 31,700-32,900 31,500-32,350 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-33,000 31,900-33,000 31,700-32,400 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,750-33,600 32,750-33,600 32,900-33,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,700-32,900 31,900-33,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 63,900-64,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,600-29,650 29,200-29,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,450-29,500 29,050-29,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,550-29,600 29,150-29,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,400-27,450 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship