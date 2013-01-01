* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,900
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,200-32,800 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,700
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 33,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,250
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,300
Kriti Industries 33,700
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,400
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Premier Proteins 33,400
Rama Phopsphates 33,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,200-64,300 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,600-67,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,600-29,650 29,700-29,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,450-29,500 29,550-29,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,550-29,600 29,650-29,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-27,950 28,000-28,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship