* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,950 31,800-32,750 (Auction price Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,000-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 32,000-32,950 32,200-33,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,300 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 33,450 Gujarat Ambuja 33,200 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,300 Kriti Industries 33,800 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,400 Prakash Solvex 33,400 Premier Proteins 33,400 Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,600-29,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,450-29,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,550-29,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship