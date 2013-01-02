* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,950 31,800-32,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,000-32,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 32,000-32,950 32,200-33,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,200
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,300
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 33,450
Gujarat Ambuja 33,200
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,300
Kriti Industries 33,800
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,400
Prakash Solvex 33,400
Premier Proteins 33,400
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,500-29,550 29,600-29,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,350-29,400 29,450-29,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,450-29,500 29,550-29,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship