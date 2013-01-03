* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,750 33,000-32,950
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,900
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,150
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 32,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,800
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,350
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins 33,000
Rama Phopsphates 33,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,200-67,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,500-29,550
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,350-29,400
FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,450-29,500
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship