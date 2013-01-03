* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,750 33,000-32,950 (Auction price Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 31,800-32,750 32,000-32,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,150 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,350 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,150 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,200-67,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,150-29,200 29,500-29,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,000-29,050 29,350-29,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,100-29,150 29,450-29,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship