* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,450 31,800-32,750 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,000-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 31,500-32,450 31,700-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,150 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,800 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,900 Prakash Solvex 33,100 Premier Proteins 33,000 Rama Phopsphates 33,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,150 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,950-29,000 29,150-29,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,800-28,850 29,000-29,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,900-28,950 29,100-29,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,250-27,300 27,350-27,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,350-27,400 27,450-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship