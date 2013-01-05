* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-32,850 31,500-32,450
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,700-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 700 31,000-31,850 31,200-31,900
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,200
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,250
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 31,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,100
Kriti Industries 32,100
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,100
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,250
Rama Phopsphates 32,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,550-28,600 28,950-29,000
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,400-28,450 28,800-28,850
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,500-28,550 28,900-28,950
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,250-27,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,350-27,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship