* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,850 31,500-32,450 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,700-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 700 31,000-31,850 31,200-31,900 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,250 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,100 Kriti Industries 32,100 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,100 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,250 Rama Phopsphates 32,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,550-28,600 28,950-29,000 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,400-28,450 28,800-28,850 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,500-28,550 28,900-28,950 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,250-27,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,350-27,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship