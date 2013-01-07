* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,700 31,000-31,850 (Auction price Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 30,800-31,700 31,000-31,750 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,800 General Foods 32,200 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 31,800 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,800 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 31,900 Rama Phopsphates 32,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,300-28,350 28,550-28,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,150-28,200 28,400-28,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,250-28,300 28,500-28,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,750 27,000-27,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,850 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship