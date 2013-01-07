* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,800-31,700 31,000-31,850 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,900 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 31,500-32,500 31,500-32,500 31,500-32,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 30,800-31,700 31,000-31,750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,500-64,600 64,300-64,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,800-64,900 64,600-64,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,900-68,000 67,700-67,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 28,550-28,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 28,400-28,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 28,500-28,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750 27,000-27,050 Spot (48% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 27,100-27,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship