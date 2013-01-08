* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,700 30,800-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,000-31,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 30,800-31,700 31,000-31,750 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,150 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,000 Prakash Solvex 32,250 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,150 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,300-28,350 28,300-28,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,750 26,700-26,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,800-26,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship