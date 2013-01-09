* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,700
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 31,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,100
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,250
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins 32,250
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,200-68,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,300-28,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,150-28,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,700-26,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,800-26,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship