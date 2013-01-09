* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,100 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,250 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,250 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,300-28,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,150-28,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,700-26,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,800-26,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship