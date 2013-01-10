* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,300-32,200 31,000-31,900 (Auction price Market delivery 31,500-32,250 31,200-32,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 31,300-32,200 31,500-32,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,800 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,650 Lakhmi Solvex 32,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,400 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,500 Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,800 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,700-66,800 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,000-67,100 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,200-28,250 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,050-28,100 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,150-28,200 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,750-26,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,850-26,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship