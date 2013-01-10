* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,300-32,200 31,300-32,200 31,000-31,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,500-32,250 31,500-32,250 31,200-32,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,000-32,800 32,000-32,800 31,750-32,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,300-32,200 31,500-32,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,000-67,100 67,000-67,100 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,200-28,250 28,200-28,250 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,500-26,550 26,500-26,550 26,750-26,800 Spot (48% protein) 26,600-26,650 26,600-26,650 26,850-26,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship