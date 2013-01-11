* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 31,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,150 Kriti Industries 32,400 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,400 Prakash Solvex 32,250 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 32,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,900-27,950 28,200-28,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,750-27,800 28,050-28,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,500-26,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,600-26,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship