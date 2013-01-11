* Indore mandi was closed today due to Amavasya.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,500-32,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions 31,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,150
Kriti Industries 32,400
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,400
Prakash Solvex 32,250
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 32,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 67,000-67,100
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,900-27,950 28,200-28,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,750-27,800 28,050-28,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,850-27,900 28,150-28,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,500-26,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,600-26,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship