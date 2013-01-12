* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support while soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,300-32,200 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-31,800 31,500-32,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,850 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,850 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,100 Prakash Solvex 32,250 Premier Proteins 31,800 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,400-69,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,600-69,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,750-27,800 27,750-27,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Satuday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship