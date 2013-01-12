* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support while soy oil
refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,300-32,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,200-31,800 31,500-32,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 31,000-31,750 31,200-31,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,400
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,850
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,850
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,100
Prakash Solvex 32,250
Premier Proteins 31,800
Rama Phopsphates 32,300
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,400-69,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,600-69,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 27,900-27,950 27,900-27,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 27,750-27,800 27,750-27,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 27,850-27,900 27,850-27,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,250-26,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,350-26,400 26,350-26,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Satuday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship