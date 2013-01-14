* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi closed today due to Makar Sankranti festival. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,000-31,750 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 31,200-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,100 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,100 Kriti Industries 32,300 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,250 Prakash Solvex 32,500 Premier Proteins 32,100 Rama Phopsphates 32,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,300-70,400 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,500-70,600 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 27,750-27,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 27,850-27,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,250-26,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,350-26,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship