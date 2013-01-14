* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi closed today due to Makar
Sankranti festival.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 31,000-31,750
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 31,200-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,100
Bajrang Extractions 32,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,100
Kriti Industries 32,300
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,250
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Premier Proteins 32,100
Rama Phopsphates 32,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,200-66,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,300-70,400 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,500-70,600 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 27,750-27,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 27,850-27,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,250-26,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,350-26,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship