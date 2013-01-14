* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 31,000-31,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 31,200-31,800 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 31,750-32,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 67,300-67,400 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,300-70,400 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,500-70,600 69,700-69,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 27,900-27,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,000-28,050 28,000-28,050 27,750-27,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,100-28,150 28,100-28,150 27,850-27,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,550-26,600 26,550-26,600 26,250-26,300 Spot (48% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,650-26,700 26,350-26,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship