* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,900 31,000-31,750 (Auction price Market delivery 32,000-33,000 31,200-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 31,800-32,900 32,000-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,650 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 32,700 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,600 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins 32,600 Rama Phopsphates 32,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,150-28,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,000-28,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,100-28,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,650-26,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship