* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,900 31,000-31,750
(Auction price
Market delivery 32,000-33,000 31,200-31,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 31,800-32,900 32,000-33,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,650
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,250
Kriti Industries 32,700
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,600
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins 32,600
Rama Phopsphates 32,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,100-67,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,800-70,900 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,400-70,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 28,150-28,200
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 28,000-28,050
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 28,100-28,150
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,550-26,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,850-26,900 26,650-26,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship