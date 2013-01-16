* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against better availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,600-32,700 31,800-32,900 (Auction price Market delivery 31,800-32,800 32,000-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 31,600-32,700 31,800-32,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,300 Bajrang Extractions 32,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,100 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,400 Prakash Solvex 32,750 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,350-28,400 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,200-28,250 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 28,300-28,350 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,750-26,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,850-26,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship