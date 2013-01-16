* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
against better availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,600-32,700 31,800-32,900
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,800-32,800 32,000-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 31,600-32,700 31,800-32,800
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,300
Bajrang Extractions 32,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,100
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,400
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,500-67,600 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,800-70,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 71,000-71,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,350-28,400 28,400-28,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,200-28,250 28,250-28,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,300-28,350 28,350-28,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,650-26,700 26,750-26,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,750-26,800 26,850-26,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship